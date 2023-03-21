For Erin Shang Quartey, the moment was like a dream.
It wasn’t that far in the past when she had to ask choir teacher Claire Baker, “What’s All-State?” And then, a few months later — in her red robe and black Chuck Taylor high-tops — there she was. A soloist in the All-State choir. The elite. Best of the best.
“It was like it wasn’t even real,” she said, sitting in the choir room at Mankato West High School and remembering Feb. 18, the day she performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.
Quartey was chosen for All-State out of thousands of auditioners. Students chosen for All-State music programs earn the opportunity to spend a week during the summer at All-State camp. While there, they rehearse and practice all day a series of difficult compositions. Along the way they’re learning from world-class instructors, getting to know fellow elite music lovers and preparing for a concert that will take place six months later.
For Quartey, All-State camp was held at St. John’s University in Collegeville. And the main event was last month at Orchestra Hall, home of the world-renowned Minnesota Symphony Orchestra.
“At Orchestra Hall everyone’s like ‘You’re going to do a solo at Orchestra Hall,’ and I was like, ‘No. What?’ And then we got to Orchestra Hall and we’re practicing and I thought, ‘This is real. Like, I’m actually at All-State choir and I got a solo. This is so cool.’ The energy in the room was so amazing, and so was being with all those people who actually care about and enjoy singing as much as I do. It was just amazing.”
Quartey also was chosen for a spot in a national choir event. More on that in a moment.
Quartey discovered her love for singing, as most singers do, at a very young age. She was always just singing, wherever, whenever. She said she can’t remember a time when singing wasn’t an integral part of the engine that drives her.
Her father agreed.
Recently, while the family was en route to Wartburg College in Iowa where Erin was preparing to audition for a music scholarship and tour the campus, Samuel Shang Quartey confirmed it: There’s been no time in her vocal life that she wasn’t singing.
“She’s always singing,” said Quartey, an associate pastor at New Creation World Outreach Church on Highway 169 in Mankato. “Both her mom and I love music very much so she grew up around it. But she has a talent that we could not have imagined.”
Erin Quartey grew up participating in church choirs and school choirs whenever possible. As a youngster, she says her personality was the kind that naturally pushed herself to do more, be better.
“My confidence helped me,” she said. “When I first started (in church choir) — just being on the worship team as vocalist, not even as a leader — a lot of my friends were timid. But I wasn’t. I was like, ‘This is my time! I’m gonna keep singing,’” she said. “And I think that helped me build my confidence in myself as a singer even if I wasn’t the best then.
“I’m a little more humble now,” she added. “And I realized I wasn’t all that. But I think that really helped me. Also, I was always encouraged by people like my parents, people in the church, my friends.”
She says her faith plays a major role in life — and in her appreciation for music and singing.
That fact recently was cemented when she traveled to Ghana, where her parents were born, and spent a month soaking up the culture.
She recalled attending church services lasting up to four hours. A long time, sure, but the services were buttressed by jaw-dropping music, she says, that came from the foundation of their faith. It resonated with her, and gave her a fuller understanding of music’s place in worshiping God.
Upon her return from Ghana, Baker had another challenge for her. In addition to state-level auditioned events, there are national ones, too. One of the biggest is one sponsored and organized by the American Choral Directors Association. She didn’t have a lot of time but, with Baker’s help, Quartey went for it.
“The deadline was coming up but I thought, ‘This girl has a legitimate chance,” Baker said. “So we practiced for a little bit and I sent Erin some recordings and some songs and I said, ‘Erin, listen: I’ll help you. We’ll do it. We’ll just run through it a couple times. And then, (just like with All-State auditions), we recorded her first recording and she just blows through the scales and sings the song and she was like, ‘I don’t know, was that OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Holy crap! That was really good.’”
The rest, as they say, is history. Quartey went on to nationals in Cincinnati, where she was wowed by the historic venue and talent of the other singers, and generally had a wonderful time.
But the real magic, she says, was back in Minneapolis.
When Quartey sang her solo — in her hip black sneakers that were almost as cool as she was — she was in the perfect spot to see her fan section.
“They picked the perfect spot. Right when I came out for my solo, they were right there. I kept trying not to look at them because I knew I was gonna start laughing. And my two best friends were also there and my little sister and one of my friend’s parents came as well. I really appreciated them coming. Because they were there for me.”
