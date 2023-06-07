As recent air quality alerts continue to impact the southern Minnesota region, a small sensor sitting up on the Mankato West High School roof has the distinction of being one of the few ways the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gets air quality data in Mankato.
It’s a device that collects concentration data to help measure pollution.
While an important task, the way it works is fairly simple, said West physics teacher Eric Koser, who helped bring the equipment to the school a few years ago.
The device draws air through its sensors and, thanks to being connected to the school’s wireless network, sends the information to the web.
“All the sensor needed was a place to plug it in electrically and a network connection,” he said.
The MPCA purchased the devices from manufacturer PurpleAir for locations where there were gaps in data collection and started asking sites to host the sensors between 2019 and 2020.
Koser said bringing the sensor to West was an easy fit.
“We had a little bit of hardware and easy access on the (roof) here at West,” he said. “I think the most important thing is just being a part of citizen science, being a part of a data collection system that has broader meaning.”
Although the sensor itself is not directly used for air forecasting and alerts — the MPCA’s regulatory monitors help serve that purpose — the additional data it collects is used to support that information.
Because MPCA doesn’t have a regulatory monitor in Mankato, West’s sensor is still important, said Kari Palmer, MPCA air assessment section manager.
“Our regulatory monitors are expensive. They can be quite a bit of maintenance. We don’t have them every place in the state,” Palmer said.
“Mankato was one of the places where we didn’t have a regulatory monitor and that was one of the reasons we were interested in at least getting something out there.”
Palmer said as unusual winds from the east and smoke coming from fire in Quebec continue to impact air quality, one thing PurpleAir sensors can be useful for is measuring smoke.
“Where we find it very helpful is, for example, over the last couple of days, we’ve been really influenced by smoke,” Palmer said Tuesday when a smoke alert was still in effect. “Where we have these PurpleAirs, you can tell when the smoke comes in. You can see, smoke could be in the upper atmosphere and then come down in the lower atmosphere where we can breathe it and it can travel really long distances.”
Data from West’s sensor can be seen on map.purpleair.com.
While Koser said students aren’t heavily involved in utilizing the sensor right now, he said they could expand opportunities as they revise their science curriculum, particularly in earth science.
“This will be one easy thing we can plug in. We can ask students to look at the data, try to observe trends,” he said.
