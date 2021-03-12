MANKATO — A student group at Mankato West High School is working to equip students and teachers with the tools to be allies and intervene if they see hurtful or discriminatory actions.
The group Moving our Futures Forward gave a presentation to Mankato West teachers earlier this month on direct actions staff can take to support students and be an ally.
They talked about active interruption and how teachers can respond if they witness something that could be emotionally damaging to a student and make them feel uncomfortable such as racism.
Members said it was important to speak directly to school staff because it is crucial for students to know that adults are there for them. Many teachers expressed interest in the work and reached out after the presentation thanking the students for putting it on.
During the meeting, the group leaders encouraged teachers to reflect on their own actions and how they can use their skills to step in and aid students.
The presentation is part of a larger effort by the group to help students and teachers unlearn some implicit biases and build skills to be better allies. The group is hoping to increase racial justice conversations throughout the school.
Sabrina Mercedes, education and prevention program manager at the Coalition Against Domestic Abuse, worked with MOFF to create the in-depth presentation and helped provide the group with resources through CADA’s violence prevention program. Mercedes has been meeting regularly with the group to provide mentorship and allyship.
“To see a bunch of kids at a high school working towards social justice is amazing,” she said.
Mercedes has been giving similar presentations and training on violence prevention to other groups in the community.
Moving our Futures Forward was born of an idea from senior Indya Campbell. The group had its first meeting last fall and has about 70 members. The group is working to provide a safe space to have hard conversations and increase awareness on racial justice issues. They are also pursuing projects on the topic.
“There’s definitely a lot of community interest for social and racial justice and even climate justice,” said Aspen Clarksean, one of the leaders of MOFF.
The student group recently helped create a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. in the school’s auditorium commemorating a 1961 speech the civil right’s leader gave at the school.
Campbell wanted to create the mural after learning about the speech in a high school history class. She said none of her classmates knew that King had spoken at their high school auditorium and wanted to find a way to honor it.
The group is hoping to start fundraising sometime in the next month for a plaque that provides details about the mural and King’s speech.
