One of Mankato’s own is following her parents’ footsteps at the State Capitol.
Nora Smentek, a Mankato West High School junior and daughter of Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Executive Director Joe Smentek, recently took part in the High School Page Program, an opportunity that gives students the chance to learn and serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Before Nora got to St. Paul, her parents had participated in similar programs; her dad was a page himself around the time he was in college.
Nora said watching her parents get involved in the legislative process helped spark her interest.
“I have been able to see things (my parents) have done in the past, and during the pandemic, for my dad’s work, he would have to watch the sessions and I would typically be in the room, so I got to listen in on sessions and so that was really interesting,” she said.
After hearing about the page program in her AP U.S. History class, she decided to give it a go.
Throughout the course of a week, students in the program get the chance to meet representatives, participate in a mock committee meeting, observe the legislative process and participate in it by paging in the chamber and more.
She also got the chance to learn about lobbying and met one of her dad’s own lobbyists.
“I enjoyed getting to hear what he did and what was happening behind the scenes,” she said.
The mock committee gave students the chance to discuss a real piece of legislation.
She also got to meet with Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, after sitting in on one of his committees, too.
“It was really cool to get to experience how a committee worked and how to testify before a committee. After seeing so many, being able to do it ourselves was just a really cool experience,” she said.
Joe Smentek, who said he’s proud his daughter is getting into politics, told her the ins and outs of what to expect before her time at the Capitol.
He said he’s grateful she was able to observe how parties work together and how the process works.
“To see that you can have these conversations, you can share opposing viewpoints and it can be done civilly, people can work out their differences, actually come up with policies that can be voted on, it’s neat for kids to see that,” he said.
While she doesn’t know what she wants to do after high school yet, she’s glad the program has opened up new possibilities. “It was a really great experience to kind of figure out what I want to do after high school more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.