Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills near 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&