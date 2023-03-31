MANKATO — Mankato West High School students who are part of the school’s Gender-Sexuality Alliance organization gathered Friday afternoon along Riverfront Drive in support of Transgender Day of Visibility.
Students, including acting GSA President Nevaeh Wheeler, whose pronouns are they/them, held pride flags and signs in support of transgender and LGBTQ students and community members.
Wheeler said the event was a way to have the community’s voices heard.
“We’re showing the city and the school that we’re here and that we have every right to be here,” they said.
Participants also had a sign in support for those who died in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, adding that they also want to show support for those in the transgender community who are impacted as well. Nashville police identified the shooter as transgender.
“That whole situation sucks, the whole thing. There’s innocent people dead,” Wheeler said. “And now, also, being generalized after that is terrible. It’s not fun at all.”
This is GSA’s second year taking part in a walkout for Transgender Day of Visibility, and Wheeler said it could become an annual event.
The group also walked in last year’s South Central Minnesota Pride parade, which they hadn’t done before. Wheeler said they hope to continue that as well.
“We just want to live our lives without being shouted at or having rights taken away. There’s already all these rights taken away, and they shouldn’t be. We should be allowed to just live,” they said.
Alex Glaser, whose pronouns are they/he, said events like Friday’s and support from the community gives them hope.
“It makes me very happy to see so many people supporting us,” they said. “To all my trans siblings out there, I know it’s scary right now, but stick around so that we can stick it to them. We can show that we can survive anything they throw our way.”
Eleanor Krediet was among students holding signs out to passersby Friday afternoon.
She also said it felt good watching people cheer them on.
“Just knowing that other people in the community here are supporting us is really nice to hear,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.