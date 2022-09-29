MANKATO — The inductees to the Mankato West High School’s Hall of Fame have been named.
They are Barb Laerence Kaus, Blair Harrison Olson, Carrie Mesrobian, Eric Stenzel, Jessica Mittelstadt Stenzel and Roger Wilker.
Inductees are West graduates and staff being recognized for their legacy and contributions to both the school and the community. They can fall into any of the categories established as selection criteria, including professional, athletic/entertainment, science/technology and community service.
The induction ceremony will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Country Inn and Suites. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meal at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the event cost $30 and can be purchased at Mankato West’s main office between 7:30-4 p.m. weekdays until Oct. 7.
More information is available by contacting West staff at 507-387-3461.
