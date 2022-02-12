MANKATO — Creation of a large wetland on Mankato's southeast side, which city officials are hoping will reduce flooding and improve water quality, has been delayed but not derailed.
"We are certainly still working on it," City Manager Susan Arntz said. "Timing is a little uncertain yet, but I definitely see it in our future."
The ambitious project aims to restore 42 acres of wetland between Pohl Road and Monks Avenue just south of the city limits that were drained for farming. The Southeast Water Quality Project would create at least 100 acres of new natural lands when associated prairie upland habitat is included.
Had the project stayed on schedule, the drainage system put in place by farmers would have been disabled and the land graded last summer and fall, the landscape would be capturing snowmelt this spring and native vegetation would have been nurtured throughout the upcoming summer.
The first step was to be land acquisition, something originally slated to be completed by December of 2020 under a timetable submitted to the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council in 2019. That application sought more than $6.6 million from the panel that allocates a portion of Minnesota's sales tax dedicated to water quality, parks and trails, habitat creation and other outdoors-related projects.
The council awarded $1.3 million, less than what was needed to complete the project but enough to purchase the land and begin construction.
Arntz said the delays don't reflect an impasse in negotiations with landowners. Instead, she pointed to a shift in plans by Blue Earth County, which initially considered joining the city in purchasing land in the area and using a portion of it for a new Public Works facility to replace the undersized and aging highway department building on Map Drive. The county is now looking at alternative locations for the Public Works complex, leaving the city to focus on smaller purchases — ones that will sometimes involve asking landowners to sell just a portion of a parcel.
"There's a multitude of property owners, so it's just balancing the different needs," she said.
If the sellers and the city ultimately reach agreement, the project will have a multitude of beneficiaries as well, according to project proponents. Hunters will have access during waterfowl and pheasant seasons, and primitive trails are planned for birders or others looking for a nature walk.
"A thriving, diverse community of wildlife will allow sporting and recreational users of this site to have an enjoyable, unique natural experience," the Lessard-Sams application stated.
The marsh would also store water from heavy rains and snowmelt, reducing the danger of flooding in hilltop neighborhoods. Stormwater would be filtered before it moves downstream toward the Minnesota River. And the water's velocity would be slowed, reducing erosion and other damage currently occurring as water from hilltop neighborhoods and from agricultural land south of the city moves through ravines to the valley floor.
"This area has suffered large-scale erosion, flooding and vegetation loss due to drainage of the wetland and continued manipulation of the landscape," according to the application.
The city has pledged to use a portion of its local sales tax proceeds to supplement the Lessard-Sams grant, and Arntz said additional funding might be available in the future from grants or the federal infrastructure bill to complete the entire project.
Although the work isn't proceeding on its original schedule, there's still plenty of time to get the land purchased under deadlines imposed with the $1.3 million grant.
"We have until June 30, 2023, to sign purchase agreements and June 30, 2024 to close on properties using the Lessard-Sams funding," Arntz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.