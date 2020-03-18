MANKATO — A Mankato woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly pulled out a knife during an argument Sunday morning.
Police responded to reports of a disturbance in a Mankato residence and a man told officers he was assaulted by 25-year-old Brionne Samone Gibson.
The man said Gibson hit him in the face, threw a book and other items at him, and then grabbed a knife, according to a court complaint. Gibson reportedly admitted she obtained a knife and wanted to scare the man, but she said she held the knife at her side.
Gibson was charged this week in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault with a dangerous weapon as well as misdemeanor domestic assault.
