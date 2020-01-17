MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly resisted arrest after she assaulted and threatened to stab a roommate.

Sue Ann Provencial, 39, was charged with felony threats, misdemeanor assault and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of obstructing police Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A roommate told police Provencial hit her in the face, threatened to stab her with a knife and threw an ash tray at her as she called police. The roommate had a bloody lip, a cut on her hand and a bruise on her arm, according to a court complaint.

Provencial allegedly yelled at responding officers and resisted arrest. It reportedly took four officers to take her into custody.

The Free Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
3
0
1
1

Tags

Recommended for you