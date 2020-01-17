MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly resisted arrest after she assaulted and threatened to stab a roommate.
Sue Ann Provencial, 39, was charged with felony threats, misdemeanor assault and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of obstructing police Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A roommate told police Provencial hit her in the face, threatened to stab her with a knife and threw an ash tray at her as she called police. The roommate had a bloody lip, a cut on her hand and a bruise on her arm, according to a court complaint.
Provencial allegedly yelled at responding officers and resisted arrest. It reportedly took four officers to take her into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.