MANKATO — A Mankato woman is facing several charges after allegedly fighting with and exposing herself to a police officer.
An officer responded to a disturbance at the South Fourth Street residence of Mary Kathryn Boettcher, 39, the afternoon of March 19. Boettcher appeared to be extremely intoxicated and repeatedly lifted her shirt to expose one of her breasts, according to a court complaint.
Boettcher allegedly resisted and spit on the officer as she was taken into custody. She reportedly continued to spit and kick the squad car as she was taken to detox.
Boettcher was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor disruptive intoxication.
