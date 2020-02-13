MANKATO — Mankato police arrested a local mother for alleged child abuse Thursday.
Chelsea R. Olinger, 27, of Mankato, is facing felony first degree assault in Blue Earth County.
Police first responded Monday to reports of an incident involving a 16-month-old at a local hospital. An investigation reportedly determined Olinger caused the child’s injuries, according to a release from the City of Mankato.
Olinger was arrested at a Rochester hospital and she was being held in jail as of Thursday.
