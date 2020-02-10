MANKATO — A Mankato woman is accused of punching and stomping on one child and slapping another.
Tannasia Monique Thomas, 37, was charged with two felony and one gross misdemeanor count of malicious punishment of a child Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A child who is between the age of 10 and 16 told police Thomas had been drinking and assaulted the child and another child who is younger than 4 years old on Friday.
Thomas allegedly slapped the older child in the face, then punched the child, stomped on the child and pulled the child by the ear. The juvenile had a bruised forehead and a cut behind an ear, a court complaint says.
Thomas also allegedly slapped and screamed at the younger child to “shut up” because the child was crying.
