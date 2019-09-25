MANKATO — A woman is in jail after a neighbor reported two people were fighting with knives in the hallway of a Mankato apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Gloria Jean Smith, 57, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A Walnut Towers resident called 911 just before 2 a.m. after hearing a man and a woman yelling in the hallway. The neighbor said he looked into the hall and saw two people scuffling with a knife.
When officers arrived, the man involved in the fight was bleeding from cuts on his face and chest.
The man said Smith punched him during an argument then attacked him with a knife. He said he held Smith down because she was slashing him with the knife.
Smith reportedly admitted to displaying a knife and threatening the man but said she did not actually cut him. Smith, who had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15, said the cuts on the man were from her fingernails.
