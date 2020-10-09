MANKATO — A Mankato woman who allegedly chased a man with a knife is facing charges after she called 911.
Misty Dawn Vest, 43, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Vest called 911 and hung up from a Mankato motel room in which she had been living Wednesday night. When police officers arrived to investigate, a man said he was surprised Vest had called 911 because she had threatened him.
The man alleged Vest came after him with an open pocket knife. He said he locked himself in the bathroom because he believed Vest was going to stab him, according to a court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.