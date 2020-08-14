MANKATO — A woman allegedly threatened a woman and a child with a butcher knife during a confrontation outside her Mankato apartment complex.
Antoinette Renee Nickson, 34, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats and misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing the legal process Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Nickson allegedly threatened to kill a woman and a 9-year-old girl with a knife and spit on the girl Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Eastport Drive.
An officer saw Nickson waving the knife in a cutting motion and did not immediately put it down when ordered, according to a court complaint.
Nickson reportedly told another officer she retrieved a butcher knife from her apartment after a group of children followed her home, made a threatening comment, pulled her hair and spit on her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.