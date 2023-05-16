Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and Carver Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring flood impacts.) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 23.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.4 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. &&