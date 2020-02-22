NORTH MANKATO — A 25-year-old Mankato woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after rolling her vehicle on Highway 14 in North Mankato.
Hilda Kimeli Durenberger, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the single-vehicle crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The airbag in her 2009 Toyota Corolla also deployed.
Durenberger was eastbound on Highway 14 at 8:06 a.m. when the Corolla entered the ditch near Lor Ray Drive and rolled. North Mankato police and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance joined the State Patrol in responding to the crash.
