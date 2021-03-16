MANKATO — A Mankato woman reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday after a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township.
Julianne Kral, 31, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment, according to a State Patrol report.
The report stated she was driving a Honda Civic on Highway 68 when she attempted to turn onto 169 and collided with a Subaru Outback going south on 169 driven by Cheryl K. Hanson, 64, of Lakeville. Road conditions were wet at the time.
Hanson wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
