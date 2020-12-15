MANKATO — A 43-year-old Mankato woman was injured when the pickup she was driving rolled Monday evening near Mankato.
Melissa Lee Levos was driving an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 14 at 8:05 p.m. and was near the intersection with Blue Earth County 12 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Levos was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
