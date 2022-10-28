MANKATO — A 32-year-old Mankato woman was injured when a car and a compact SUV crashed late Thursday afternoon on Highway 68 near the waterfalls-side entrance to Minneopa State Park.
Kelly Marie Nelson was driving an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic at 4:50 p.m. when the car and a 2005 Honda CRV that also was traveling east on Highway 68, crashed near the intersection with 549th Avenue, the State Patrol said.
Nelson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
The CRV's driver, Rachel Lee Penkert, 16, of Mankato, was not injured, the patrol said.
