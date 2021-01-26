A new episode of a PBS docuseries highlights a Mankato woman's push to remove police officers from Mankato Area Public Schools.
Anisa Omar and her Ignite the Youth group are in “I Rise” episode of the “PBS American Portrait” series. It airs at 8 p.m. today on PBS stations and can be watched thereafter at www.pbs.org/american-portrait/series.
The series is part of the PBS American Portrait crowdsourced storytelling project. The “I Rise” episode features four people who are “working to create an antiracist American future,” publicity materials say.
Omar, a new graduate of Minnesota State University, led the request to eliminate school resource officers, which she said disproportionately criminalize students of color.
After holding public forums and an online survey, the Mankato School Board voted in December to keep officers at East and West high schools and remove the officer from Prairie Winds Middle School.
