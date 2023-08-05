No one is more excited to see the “Oppenheimer” movie than Nadine Sugden.
Sugden, 96, sits in her sunny Old Main apartment in Mankato and recalls the days when she was pen pals with Dick Conklin. He was a key player in the Manhattan Project as a physicist.
He wrote his friend Sugden a handful of letters from his assignment in Los Alamos, New Mexico. At first, he didn’t reveal he was working on the Manhattan Project, being directed by Oppenheimer. Conklin and others involved were sworn to secrecy at the time.
But as World War II unfolded and people came to know more about the atomic bomb, Conklin was able to share with Sugden what he was really doing in the Southwest.
“I’m so glad I thought to keep these things,” Sugden said Friday afternoon, glancing at her garden out the window. “I was stunned. I had no idea. He had just kind of disappeared.”
The two met while they were students at the University of Illinois in 1943 and were both active in the Presbyterian Foundation. Sugden was 18 years old at the time and Conklin was 20.
She remembers him as a nice, fine, quiet man, and she relishes all the years they spent as pen pals. Conklin died a few years ago, and one of his children alerted Sugden.
As for the war era when they bonded, Sugden said it was a unique time.
“I had seen some of my high school friends enlist and gone off to war and not come back,” she said. “The whole nation were supporters of World War II because the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. We had ration books and coupons for coffee, sugar, gasoline and even tires.”
In his letters to her, Conklin describes being “encamped in one of the hottest spots in the world, in more ways than one. But let me go back to the beginning.”
He outlines his time in the Army in a July 1945 letter to Sugden, remarking on C rations, being kept awake all night and being covered in dirt. Conklin also recounts sleeping under the stars, which he writes “was wonderful. Maybe I was just lucky.”
On a more serious note, Conklin writes that he is thrilled to bear witness to the “world’s greatest explosion” and notes he was relieved not too many people had to see it. He was pleased “it happened so many miles away from anyplace … what a jolt it would be to have such a thing dropped on a city!” In time, of course, it would be.
In August 1945, Conklin wrote “All hail the mighty atom!” and went on to describe to Sugden the “historic day, more so than we expected.” He said he and his comrades were “terrifically excited” that the U.S. had dropped the atomic bomb on Japan.
“But we really didn’t expect the rest of the world to realize quite what it meant. More than that, we didn’t expect the lid to blow off the project quite as completely as it has been,” he wrote.
Receiving his letters while spending the summer in Lake Charles, Illinois, Sugden was drawn into the tale. Nowhere in the letters is “Manhattan Project” referred to, but that’s what it was.
“He told me he never met Oppenheimer, but he saw him,” Sugden recounts of Conklin. “He was just in awe of Oppenheimer.”
After the war ended, the college pals went their separate ways and got married and had families. Sugden eventually made a life in Mankato with her husband, George, and three kids.
She received annual Christmas cards from Conklin. He was on staff as a faculty member at Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana, she said.
Now, she looks back and can’t believe how close she was to such a historic event.
“It continues to surprise me that I could have been this much a part of it,” Sugden said. “It makes me want to continue to share that the bomb ended the war with the Japanese, which was a good thing for our country.” However, she still nurses reservations about the bomb’s power.
“I still feel real concern,” she said. “The country will be very, very careful in how they use atomic power. It could wipe us out. It scares me.”
Of the letters she’s kept until now from Conklin, Sugden said she’s pleased to have the artifacts.
“This did have meaning to me,” she said, gesturing to the Conklin letters sitting on her living room coffee table. “It’s history. I couldn’t believe that he had been a part of it, and I was able to read the report of what he had seen and experienced.
“He was very concerned about unleashing power like that,” she went on. “He did it because this was supposed to end the war, which it did, with Japan.”
