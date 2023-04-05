MANKATO — A Mankato woman recently received six months of unsupervised probation for misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process, after having a felony assault on a police officer charge dismissed.
Teresa Marie-Ruiz Stanley, 31, was sentenced March 28 in Blue Earth County District Court.
Along with unsupervised probation, Judge Kristine Weeks imposed a stayed 90-day sentence in jail on Stanley, meaning she won't serve the jail time if she meets conditions for six months.
The charges stemmed from September 2020 when Eagle Lake police officers accused her of fighting with and spitting on them, according to a criminal complaint.
Court records show Weeks ordered a competency review on Stanley in June. After Stanley refused to cooperate, the examiner determined her unwillingness was deliberate defiance or uncooperativeness rather than the result of mental illness or cognitive impairment.
The finding prompted the case to proceed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.