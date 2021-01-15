MANKATO — A woman who allegedly took a swing at a man with a knife in November now is facing charges.
Rebecca Nyaluak Biel, 48, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A man who knows Biel said they argued in a Mankato residence on Nov. 8 and she bit his hand, leaving a small scratch. She later allegedly grabbed a knife, held it above her head and swung at him.
Biel told an officer she grabbed a knife because she was afraid. She denied swinging it at the man, according to the court complaint.
