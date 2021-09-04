MANKATO — A woman allegedly pushed her way into a Mankato apartment and threatened an occupant with a BB gun that looked like a real handgun.
Teanna Marie Buford, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of threats and burglary Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Buford reportedly pushed her way into a apartment in which she was not welcome Thursday night on Pohl Road. She then threatened to assault an occupant and said, “I have a license to kill,” according to a court complaint.
Two occupants said Buford showed what appeared to be a gun tucked in the waist of her pants; one occupant said she also waved the gun around.
Police later found a BB gun that looked like a Glock handgun in Buford's residence. She denied she had the gun with her when she went to the location of the alleged threat.
