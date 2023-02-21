MANKATO — Mankato Youth Place launched a capital fundraising campaign Tuesday as it prepares to move into a new, expanded location by the fall.
The nonprofit opened at 709 S. Broad St. in 2018 and provides free out-of-school programming to about 80 children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The Mankato City Council approved MY Place's bid to purchase a city-owned building at 1315 Stadium Road in September, an agreement that included the nonprofit's commitment to invest in renovations.
Moving will allow the nonprofit to serve twice as many students compared to the current location, said Erin Simmons, MY Place executive director.
"We've reached a point where every room is full, our hallways are full, our office is now full of science fair projects, and so we're really excited to look at this space and have this vision," she said.
The building, formerly used by Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, will have more classrooms, more office space and a new gym to be constructed on its east side. Simmons announced the plans, along with the fundraising drive, during a kickoff event at the site Tuesday.
Donations from the Andrea Foundation and MEI-Total Elevator Solutions kick-started the project. The Glen Taylor Foundation pledged $750,000 in January, and now MY Place will work to raise the same amount to match up to another $750,000 from the foundation.
"That's a huge game changer for us in what we want to accomplish for these kids," said Andy Nessler, MY Place's board chair.
MY Place's current location is the former St. John's Parish Life Center on Broad Street. Along with outgrowing the space in the years since opening, MY Place also found that not many students in need of the programming lived nearby.
In contrast, 1315 Stadium Road is more centrally located between Rosa Parks, Washington and Kennedy elementary schools and Prairie Winds Middle School. MY Place measured more than 1,000 children between ages infant to age 14 who live within a one-mile radius.
Minnesota State University, which has students who work and volunteer at MY Place, is about a mile down the road.
Les Koppendrayer, who served on the committee to get MY Place up and running originally as a Boys & Girls Club in 2018, had a location such as 1315 Stadium Road in mind for an eventual site even back then. He knew families who could benefit from the programming live in nearby apartments and neighborhoods.
Seeing the nonprofit prepare to expand into a bigger space, he said, is like seeing a child grow up.
"Now it's independent and flourishing, and that's just such an awesome feeling to see a dream become reality," he said.
A new gym will be the project's biggest portion of construction. The current MY Place building has a smaller, carpeted gym now, and Simmons said more recreational opportunities will be a big plus for students on top of cooking, academic, STEM, music and more programs.
While the original building was a fabulous place to start, Simmons added, funding an expansion to 1315 Stadium Road will be a big jump forward for MY Place.
"We all get to decide that we want something different for our kids," she said. "And then together we get to make it happen, so we invite you to join us today."
