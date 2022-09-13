MANKATO — Mankato Youth Place cleared a hurdle this week in its plan to expand into a new location.
The Mankato City Council on Monday approved the nonprofit's proposal to purchase and renovate a city-owned building at 1315 Stadium Road. The move from 709 S. Broad St. would double the number of youth served by the nonprofit's after-school and summer programming, as well as double staff.
Getting the OK on Monday was "huge," said Director Erin Simmons. She and an entire section of the nonprofit's supporters applauded after the council's unanimous approval.
"I think it allows us to start moving forward on a dream and a vision that we’ve been talking about for several years now," Simmons said Tuesday.
The building, valued at $1.8 million by Blue Earth County, will cost $510,000. It was formerly used as a COVID-19 vaccination site by Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The City Council set out a range of criteria to review proposals for the building in June. Purchase price was one factor, but so was job creation or retention and financial feasibility.
For nonprofits submitting proposals below market price, additional factors included levels of capital investment in the building, whether the use would expand service opportunities in the community, and whether it would meet community needs.
Mankato Youth Place brought forth an exciting proposal, said City Administrator Susan Arntz at Monday's meeting. She noted the proposal includes $3 million in investments in the property.
“They intend to remodel the space to include a significant addition of a gymnasium in the future, so we’re excited for them for that,” she said.
As for expanding services, MY Place plans to serve 150 to 200 youth in the expanded building. Staff numbers will double from 15 to 30.
The nonprofit's founding board eyed locations in the 1315 Stadium Road area before moving to the former St. John's Parish Life Center on Broad Street in 2018. Local developer Max DeMars now owns the building, with Simmons describing him as fabulous to work with.
The support gives her confidence MY Place will have a smooth transition from now to when the new location is ready. MY Place's proposed timeline for the move, depending on contractor availability, is as follows:
• Fall 2022 — Begin capital fundraising campaign. Back-up financing is in place if needed.
• December 2022 — Seek construction bids from contractors.
• Spring 2023 — Secure approvals and permits.
• Spring/summer 2023 — Begin remodel.
• Summer 2024 — Move to new location.
The remodeled building will have classrooms and a kitchen along with the gymnasium. A youth counseling organization could provide on-site therapy and youth recreation programs in partnership with MY Place.
One reason the Stadium Road area was so appealing to MY Place leadership was its proximity to Rosa Parks Elementary. The move also won't position the nonprofit farther away from Kennedy and Washington elementaries.
In response to a question from Council member Bryan Schneider about transportation from schools to MY Place, Simmons said the nonprofit has partnerships with schools and Yaeger Bus Services to bring youth there. The nonprofit also had vans donated to them, which it uses for transportation.
With the city's approval now in hand, fundraising is the immediate next step for MY Place. It'll be exciting work to see the nonprofit's original vision take shape, Simmons said.
"This really brings us to our initial goal in terms of location," she said. “We get to start taking action and start moving toward it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.