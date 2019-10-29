MANKATO — The Mankato Youth Place marked its one-year anniversary Tuesday by recognizing those who’ve helped it reach the milestone.
The nonprofit, which opened as the Boys & Girls Club of Mankato in fall 2018 before recently renaming itself, currently provides after-school programming for 50 to 60 children each day.
To celebrate its anniversary, the nonprofit recognized volunteers Kathy Sallstrom and Wanda Lloyd and the team at Wooden Spoon for their “endless support” since the opening.
Director Erin Simmons thanked supporters in a release Tuesday. Wooden Spoon took in about 3 tons of donated chicken in May, with staff working overtime to cook and shred it for the club to use in meals for members.
“It is because of you that we have been able to accomplish so much,” she said of the volunteers' and Wooden Spoon's contributions. “We are excited to enter into our second year of service with so many at our side.”
Also known as MY Place, the after-school program’s school session runs through June 4. Students receive homework help on top of art, music, STEM, games and physical activity programming.
There’s no cost to participate in the programs, although interested families must register. Forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page.
To volunteer or make a donation to the Mankato Youth Place, or MY Place, call 507-720-6898.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.