After 60 years of serving the community, the Mankato Y’s Club has ended its sale of Christmas trees due to a shortfall of volunteers to aid the fundraiser.
“We’re bummed that we’re not able to do it this year,” said Molly Yunkers, president of the Club. “Our club has been in existence for more than 60 years and the tree lot has been a staple for us.”
The club’s mission is to raise funds and support youth programming for the Mankato YMCA. Two annual events are typically held by the group, those being the tree lot and then a corn roast in August.
“We have struggled to find volunteers to help lead this effort,” she said.
The group’s membership has dwindled from its ideal number of 40 to just 15.
The tree lot has been held “all over Mankato,” Yunkers said, but last year was next to McDonald’s at the corner of Madison Avenue and North Victory Drive.
In past years, the Mankato Y’s Club sold as many as 500 to 600 Christmas trees.
Those families will need to “make new traditions this year,” Yunkers said.
She steers Christmas tree shoppers to the Knights of Columbus Christmas tree lot, which is located near Circle Inn off Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
She said there are also a few area farms where you can cut your own tree and haul it home. Those include Brewery Hill in Le Sueur, The Back Forty in Janesville, Guggisberg Tree Farm in New Ulm and Hacker’s in Sleepy Eye.
