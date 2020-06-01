MANKATO — Chris Rogers of Mankato was on the I-35 bridge in Minneapolis on Sunday when a tanker truck sped toward thousands of demonstrators marching in solidarity in response to the killing of George Floyd.
Rogers, the assistant principal at Mankato East High School, said he felt fear on Sunday. But it was the video he watched five days earlier that still has him roiling.
“I was stuck in this moment of ‘Is this really true?’ because you hear about these things but to see it actually filmed ...,” said Rogers, the only black administrator in Mankato Area Public Schools. “It was horrific. I thought about every black individual who had to watch that video and picture themselves as George. ... You realize: This could be your narrative. This could be you crying out for your mother and saying you can’t breathe.”
Rogers thought about his students of color at East, feeling an obligation to plan ways to support, unite and inspire them as they dealt with another death of another unarmed, unaggressive black man at the hands of the police.
Then he realized he was struggling to figure out how to do that even for himself.
“I go back to racial battle fatigue. ... I’ve known about institutional racism and I’ve experienced racial profiling myself. The only thing I haven’t experienced is actually being killed by a police officer.”
‘I can’t be silent’
The first step for Rogers, a Mississippi native who came to Minnesota to attend St. Cloud State University, was to visit 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis where Floyd died on Monday. A video shot by a bystander, which has provoked outrage around the world, showed Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers failed to intervene.
A week later, a medical examiner’s report ruled the death a homicide, Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, and the site is covered with bouquets.
“I had to pay my respects,” Rogers said.
By Sunday, he decided he needed to be directly involved in that day’s planned march.
“I can’t preach change and not be out there on the front lines with people who want change,” he said. “... I can’t be silent. I can’t be absent.”
For his presence to matter, though, requires white people’s presence as well, Rogers said.
They need to reach out and have what he calls “courageous conversations” with people of color. And they need to be part of the persistent demand for systemic changes required to create a more just nation.
“Now more than ever, it’s a time to be not just not-racist. We need to be anti-racist,” he said of the broader American population. “... Because we are the minority, there’s no way we can win this battle. It’s going to take more than minorities to make this happen.”
‘Incredibly surreal’
Ethan Harris — a white Mankato native, 2016 graduate of West High School and a resident of south Minneapolis — heard the call to take action as soon as he saw the video.
“In the past, when I had seen footage of police brutality I did not recognize any of the locations where they were at,” said Harris, who had walked by 38th and Chicago countless times. “Being able to recognize everything made everything more real.”
He was in Mankato a week ago, visiting family, but he headed back to his Minneapolis home shortly after seeing the video.
“Even though I was in a safe place, I knew people needed assistance up in the Cities — whether that was more numbers on the ground, more supplies or just more solidarity,” Harris said.
On Thursday, Harris was at the protest that ended with the storming and burning of the 3rd Precinct building.
“The first night was incredibly surreal,” he said. “It was hard to describe because there was a very strange energy.”
Even amidst physical destruction and chaos, there were unexpected acts of compassion. A Target store was broken into and eventually looted, but there was also a table set up in front of the store with diapers and baby supplies — set out by people concerned that residents of the area might otherwise be without as fire sprinklers doused the inside of the building: “All of that was just sitting there, not touched.”
Harris makes clear that he has lost all trust in Minneapolis police and strongly defends the tactics of the vast majority of people on the streets in the past week. He said he saw police fire tear gas into a tent set up by protesters as a first-aid station. As protests continued in subsequent days, he said police protected government buildings and responded when large financial institutions were threatened but did little or nothing for smaller property owners.
Harris and his friends went home at sunset on Thursday night, mainly because they didn’t feel they were contributing much.
As preparation for future protests, they raised nearly $1,000 — mostly from friends and acquaintances — and went to the distant suburbs to purchase medical supplies and hauled it to where they anticipated potential conflicts. They had items to treat minor wounds and to aid people who had faced tear gas.
“These types of weapons are not permitted to be used in a war zone under the Geneva Convention,” he said. “Police are using them on my neighbors.”
And Harris said the vast majority of people protesting are metro residents, joined by other Minnesotans including several people he’s seen from Mankato. That’s why he said he’s disappointed Gov. Tim Walz suggested last week, incorrectly it turned out, that most of the people being arrested were agitators from other states.
Harris said the effect of that misinformation was to make Minnesotans less concerned about increasingly violent responses by law enforcement. He also believes the property damage, particularly the storming of the police precinct, was effective because it forced Minnesotans, Americans and the world to take notice.
“I can see why people want to see peaceful protests because then they don’t have to pay attention to it,” he said.
Harris said he and the people protesting with him have a message that goes well beyond frustration. They support the goals of the Minneapolis organization Reclaim the Block. Among other things, the organization calls for the arrest of the other three officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, the prosecution of all four, the shifting of funding from Minneapolis police to social programs and a requirement that at least a third of police officers live in the neighborhoods they police.
“They have to be an integral part of their community if they’re going to care about their community,” he said. “Because, now, they don’t.”
Harris said he doesn’t know if the demonstrations will bring about the change he’s looking for, but he sees some reasons for hope.
“It is incredibly reassuring to see how widespread it is,” he said. “We don’t feel as alone in Minneapolis as we did at the start.”
‘Rivers of people’
Rogers — the assistant principal at East High — said that he in no way excuses the riotous behavior that has occurred but said he recognizes its roots: trauma. It’s the same basic cause as when a student resorts to destruction in a classroom.
“I don’t condone riots, but a riot is a symptom of something, and that something is 400 years of oppression,” he said before running through a small sampling of the names of black Americans recently killed by police. “... What is happening in Minneapolis and other places is an act of trauma — the kind that whites in American cannot fathom at the moment.”
On Sunday, he saw them trying. “Rivers of people” of all races, ages and backgrounds marching together across Minneapolis, Rogers said.
“That was really, really beautiful. It was amazing that I got to witness and be a part of and see the one-love that was there.”
When the tanker truck came barreling through the crowd, there was fear and panic. Friends — even parents and children — were separated in the chaos.
“I was close enough to witness everything,” he said.
For Rogers, though, the momentary fear turned into a deeper resolve — that he was never going to stop fighting to ensure all lives are valued in America.
“But it’s going to take a lot of people who have the same fire I have for change,” he said.
