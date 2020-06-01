Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.