MANKATO — More than 400 participants on 40 teams walked in September's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Mankato, raising at least $91,000 in the process.
The Alzheimer's Association announced the fundraising total Tuesday. Funds will be used on care and support services for local people with Alzheimer's disease or dementia and their families, according to a release.
Team Gibbon raised the most money, more than $15,000. Mostly from Gibbon in Sibley County, they walked in honor of Barb Bruns, who was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer's at age 57.
Donations for the event will still be accepted until Dec. 31. To donate, go to act.alz.org/mankato.
