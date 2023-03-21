There’s some indication that Mankatoans are running out of junk — that they no longer have an endless supply of broken-down lawn equipment stashed behind the garage, dust-covered exercise machines, outgrown yard toys and accumulated odds and ends from past construction projects.
“We’re still getting a lot, but I think it’s leveled off,” said Rick Baird, who oversees the city’s annual cleanup service.
The program, which began a quarter-century ago, allows people each May to dispose of — free of charge — oversized stuff that won’t fit in the weekly trash cart. It was instituted both as a helpful service, allowing people to avoid the cost and hassle of a trip to the landfill, and as a way to tidy up Mankato’s appearance.
“I think it’s been successful,” said Baird, Mankato’s environmental sustainability coordinator.
But even residents who no longer have any of the traditional crud to haul to the Public Works Center might want to give thought to their overstuffed filing cabinets, those crates filled with bank statements and credit card bills, or their boxes of old decade-old tax returns and related receipts.
For the third year, the cleanup will be offering a free document-shredding service on Saturdays only.
The shredding service is an easy way to get rid of papers that have or might have sensitive private information that could lead to identity theft if tossed whole into the garbage. And for people who have a home shredder, the city-provided service saves them the monotony of feeding the papers three or four at a time through the machine.
Shredding through the annual cleanup is also good for the environment. Home-shredded documents are prohibited in comingled recycling carts because the shreds get tangled up in the elaborate sorting machines at the materials recovery center where cans, bottles, cardboard and larger papers are separated for sale on the recycling market.
But paper shredded by the shredding contractor hired for the cleanup is recycled.
“It’s actually a really good commodity if it’s separate,” Baird said.
And the city warns that people can’t wait around to watch their documents get shredded, something that some people — apparently deeply nervous about identity theft — have wanted to do. Because of all of the activity at the Public Works Center and the need to keep lines moving, people need to dump their papers in the hopper and move on. When the hopper is full, it will be dumped in the shredding machine while another hopper is being filled.
“As one’s grinding, he brings a clean one out,” Baird explained, adding that people really don’t need to worry about the shredding company selling the papers to identity thieves. “They’re bonded, they’re licensed, they’re insured, and we get a certificate of destruction when they’re done. So they’d get in a lot of trouble if anything was hinky.”
For people who are both very suspicious and very green, they could shred their most sensitive papers at home and bring pre-shredded papers to the shredding service to be recycled.
The cleanup runs the first three Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in May. To avoid excessive traffic at the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive, city residents are asked to come to cleanup days on their scheduled dates, which are based on the due date on their city utility bill. Postcards are also mailed out explaining which days they are to come, and those cards started going out recently.
While the garbage service is offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, the shredding truck is only on-site for the Saturday hours. The shredding service ends once the truck is full, but Baird said that hasn’t been a common problem.
People need to bring their postcard or other specified identification if they don’t have the postcard.
More information — including a list of items that will not be accepted for the garbage drop-off — can be found under the “Residents” tab on the city’s homepage at www.mankatomn.gov. Residents can also call the city’s 311 information line (or call 387-8600) for more information or if they are unable to participate on their scheduled drop-off dates.
After three years of offering the shredding service, Baird said residents can probably start storing up their sensitive documents throughout the year in anticipation of the service continuing to be available each May.
“It’s been a value-added service for the community and us,” he said. “I think it’s a win-win partnership that we plan to continue.”
