MANKATO — The firms behind the redevelopment of Mankato’s historic post office are looking to generate some buzz about the project.
APX Construction Group has launched a Facebook page for “The Post at 401” along with a nearly three-minute video hinting at a range of uses being contemplated for the building at 401 S. Second St., which dates to 1896 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The Post at 401 will consist of a flowing 60,000 sf (square foot) site plan dedicated to a high end restaurant, a speakeasy, rooftop courtyard, spa and salon, along with overnight accommodations for guests to stay within the hub of commerce and community activities,” the Facebook post states.
Calls to APX and to Rochester-based North Rock Real Estate were not returned Thursday afternoon. APX is a Mankato construction company that’s been involved in a number of renovations and new construction projects in the area, including College Town, Braam Accounting and Frandsen Bank & Trust.
Mike Zirbes, the founder of North Rock Real Estate, told The Free Press in December that he and his partners had purchased the building from the U.S. Postal Service with plans for an event center and wedding venue and possibly a restaurant and office space. Zirbes said then the back parking lot facing Broad Street was slated to be the site of a new 100-room Hilton Home2 Suites extended-stay hotel.
The video shows off the Kasota stone building with aerial drone shots highlighting its downtown location, the words “Preserving an Icon” appearing on the screen.
Other portions show the interior of the building with accompanying words but no detail. “Restaurant” accompanies views of the main lobby of the post office, “Luxury Spa” is matched with the ornate federal courtroom, “Speak Easy” and “Cocktail Lounge” are paired with views of the lower floor and stone-walled basement, and “Wedding Venue” is tied to photos of what appears to be the main mail-sorting area of the building.
The video ends with the phrases “History in the Making” and “To Be Continued ... .”
The Postal Service vacated its longtime home more than 10 months ago, relocating to a smaller space near Main and Broad streets. That opened up the opportunity for the redevelopment to begin, and Zirbes’ December interview included hopes of a 2021 groundbreaking while also conceding a pandemic made for an unusual time to be kicking off a hospitality-focused project.
As recently as this month, Mankato city officials said they had not heard any news from the developers, and the project has been out of the public eye throughout the late winter, spring and summer.
The arrival of the Facebook page came fewer than two weeks after The Free Press reported on developer Jon Kietzer’s $12 million plan to transform the 102-year-old Landmark Building, on South Second Street fewer than three blocks to the northeast of the post office.
Kietzer’s plans include the region’s first micro-distillery, a cocktail lounge and an event center, along with 33 upscale apartments. Kietzer is working in partnership with a hotel owner/operator to tie the Landmark project, via a skyway, to a planned renovation of the adjacent City Center Hotel — including the possibility a rooftop bar and restaurant.
The post office project is now promising similar offerings and more.
“The Post at 401 will be Mankato’s grandest event venue and features a space designed for live performances, private events, rooftop courtyard weddings, receptions, exhibitions and productions,” the Facebook page promises.
The page already has generated numerous comments from the community, the vast majority favorable.
“Thank you for not destroying another historical building,” one wrote, with another urging the developers to preserve the historic mail-related furnishings.
Others asked questions about parking, potential requests for city tax subsidies and whether another drinking establishment was necessary.
“Another bar? Just what Mankato needs. NOT,” one woman wrote.
Most, though, were pleased with the prospect of the striking downtown structure having another life: “I love this building, this is wonderful, wonderful news. Thank-you!!!”
And, being Facebook, there were also some snarky comments.
“Something cool and unique in Mankato?!” a woman wrote. “You mean they aren’t going to tear it down and put in an Applebee’s and a Dollar Store?!”
