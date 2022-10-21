MANKATO — Mankato’s annual leaf collection service is slated Monday through Nov. 18; however, crews may be spotted in neighborhoods while they test the city's vacuuming machines this week.
Residents should place raked leaves in windrows, not piles, along their properties' curbs. Sticks and branches should be removed from the windrows. Leaves from corner lots should be raked from street corners since the city's machines used for the free service turn too wide to vacuum at corners.
Leaves and yard waste also may be brought to the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site, 3600 Third Ave. This disposal service is free for residents' non-commercial property.
A leaf-vacuuming schedule may be found at: www.mankatomn.gov.
Woody waste should be separated from compostable materials before disposal.
The compost site’s general hours through Oct, 31 are:
• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 through March 31.
Curbside collection of yard waste in compostable bags is available by appointment. The cost is $8 per bag. Appointments for the service may be made by calling West Central Sanitation staff at 800-246-7630.
