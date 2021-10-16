MANKATO — Crews have been testing leaf-vacuuming machines on Mankato streets in preparation for the city's annual leaf collection service, slated Oct. 25 through Nov. 19.
Residents' leaves will be vacuumed up on the day after their scheduled garbage pickup date.
Leaves should be placed in windrows along the curb, not raked into piles. Sticks and branches should not be left in the windrows.
Residents with corner lots should rake leaves away from street corners. The machines turn too wide to allowing leave vacuuming at corners.
Leaves and yard waste also may be brought to the Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site, 3600 Third Ave. (GPS: 57032 231st Lane). This disposal service is free for non-commercial residents of Mankato.
Residents should bring along their photo IDs to the site. Woody waste should be separated from compostable materials before disposal.
The compost site's general hours are:
• 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31.
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 through March 31.
Curbside collection of yard waste in compostable bags is available by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call West Central Sanitation staff at 800-246-7630. The cost is $8 per bag.
