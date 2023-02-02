MANKATO — A more spacious VA clinic in a new location in Mankato, which has a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, is bringing physical therapy and other new services closer to area veterans.
The Lyle C. Pearson VA Community Clinic moved from 1961 Premier Drive to 1400 Madison Ave. Suite 502 at Madison East Center in early January. The ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. will mark its ceremonial opening.
The move to a more central location in Mankato is one of several expansions for VAs in Minnesota, including in St. James and Ely, said Brad Doboszenski, public affairs officer for the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
“We move not only because we’re looking for an upgrade (in services), but every one of these is bigger,” he said.” ... When we make these new clinics we look at metrics on what the clinic needs more of.”
Mankato’s clinic went from about 10,000 square feet at the old location, which it had been in since 2011, to 13,335 square feet now. It’s also now fully staffed by VA medical providers, as opposed to having some providers on contract previously.
Area veterans may have in the past had to drive up to the Minneapolis VA or go to another provider in the region for physical therapy, women’s health care and other services. Since the move, the VA is now capable of providing it in Mankato.
For certain types of care that can’t be provided face-to-face, the new site also has expanded telehealth options.
VA data as of 2021 showed 99.3% of patients at Mankato’s clinic received an appointment within 30 days. It was the fourth highest rate among 16 measured facilities in Minneapolis’ VA division.
Along with the ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility Friday, the VA will hold another opening event at 10 a.m. at St. James’ new clinic. The Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, nonprofit will be in Mankato to present a plaque and photo honoring Lyle C. Pearson, the World War II veteran who served as DAV’s Minnesota and national commander.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.