MANKATO — A slick complex of fields for youth softball teams, more diamonds for the youngest baseball players, upgrades to the Tourtellotte Park municipal pool, additional pickleball courts, a new neighborhood park for the Mankato hilltop, and a new sheet of indoor hockey ice ... .
Mankato city officials were all set to make recommendations to the City Council for more than $24 million in long-awaited sports and recreation facilities when the pandemic and accompanying economic collapse hit in mid-March.
The report has now been released, but it’s a bit anticlimactic — sort of like telling the kids about all the great things they would have seen on the family’s canceled summer trip if Dad hadn’t been laid off, if Grandma hadn’t ended up in the hospital, and if the oak tree hadn’t fallen on the minivan.
“It pushes it back a few years,” City Manager Pat Hentges said of any hopes of building a multi-million-dollar recreational facility like a hockey rink. “... At this point, I don’t think we can move forward with anything of a large scale.”
Nearly at the finish line
It was an unfulfilling outcome after years of effort by youth sports groups, business leaders and city officials to substantially upgrade a wide variety of sports and recreation amenities in Mankato. A referendum had been passed by voters in 2016 to extend the local half-percent sales tax, state lawmakers had given their go-ahead a year later, various facility proposals had been solicited by the city in the years that followed, and — the council willing — work could have been underway this summer.
“It was disappointing because of the amount of energy spent in developing a plan that seemed to meet the expectations of those groups which had participated most in the planning process,” Hentges said.
The chagrin was shared by youth hockey boosters, who may have been on the brink of getting their long-awaited additional sheet of indoor ice.
“Our group had put hundreds of hours into developing a plan,” said Eric Boelter, a board member of the Mankato Area Hockey Association. “... We worked so hard to get to this point.”
The recommendations were to be delivered to the council at a March 23 meeting. That agenda was replaced at the last minute by one that focused on the city’s response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
The monumental economic disruption that ensued across the nation and the world pummeled Mankato’s budget as well, with sales tax revenue plummeting in April and May. By June, it was obvious the economic assumptions underpinning the “Regional Recreation Facilities Recommendations” had become completely invalid.
A wide-ranging plan
Had the pandemic not occurred, city staff members were set to recommend projects with a price tag approaching $25 million.
That included $3.5 million to transform Thomas Park near East High School into a modern four-field softball complex for girls softball teams, complete with renovated restrooms, a pavilion, landscaping and trails. For another $225,000, an artificial turf surface could have been added to one field so teams would have a place to play early in the spring and during rainy periods.
Community Athletic Fields — the six-field youth baseball complex near Rosa Parks Elementary — was slated for nearly $1.6 million in improvements, adding two diamonds for younger players and possibly a T-ball diamond for beginners. More parking, a picnic shelter, a playground and trail connections were also to be recommended.
Other recommendations called for $3.3 million in improvements to the municipal swimming pool at Tourtellotte, ranging from the modernization of mechanical systems and new family restrooms/changing rooms to a new pool deck and repainting of the 50-meter pool. The council would have had the option of adding a 5,000-square-foot splash pad for $1 million or — at a cost of $1.3 million — a 4,000-square-foot zero-depth-entry pool for families and swimmers with mobility challenges.
Other desired amenities aren’t eligible for sales tax funding but could have been financed with up to $1 million in charter bonds each year, according to the recommendations. Options for that funding, which is repaid with property taxes, included restoring the floating trails through the Rasmussen Woods marshes ($180,000), adding a new neighborhood park behind the city Public Works Center at Victory Drive and Hoffman Road ($450,000), and doubling the six pickleball courts at Tourtellotte Park ($450,000).
Big-ticket hockey rink included
The now-shelved report also presented the conclusions of consultants regarding four options for adding an indoor ice sheet — something MAHA and other skating enthusiasts have said for years is desperately needed, but something that also carried a hefty price tag. The options were financially feasible, although they necessitated some budget shifts on other city projects and upfront funding from Blue Earth County that would have required approval by the County Board, Hentges said.
The least expensive option at $9.9 million would have constructed a third sheet at All Seasons Arena. The expansion was designed on the parking lot east of the current rinks with parking being moved and expanded eastward to where a pair of aging apartment buildings now sit. The city was negotiating an agreement with the owners of the apartment complex to build several new apartment buildings nearby to replace the ones that would have been sacrificed for arena parking.
The next cheapest alternative, at $10.5 million, involved adding a rink to the north side of River Hills Mall where a vacant Sears store now sits. That site, with the store demolished, offers enough space to possibly expand to three sheets in the future.
Other options included a site west of Prairie Winds Middle School ($10.6 million) and north of Prairie Winds along Hoffman Road on a parcel owned by Bethany Lutheran College ($11.1 million.) Both of those sites are spacious enough to allow for future expansion to as many as three rinks.
The financing plan discussed by city officials and county leaders would have asked the County Board to issue bonds for rink construction with the city pledging future sales tax proceeds to repay the bonds.
Now, however, sales tax revenue has collapsed as retail stores, restaurants and bars were closed for weeks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Even after reopening, many are operating at significantly reduced sales levels. And it remains unclear when — or if — revenue will return to pre-pandemic levels.
“I don’t think it’s going to change that quickly,” Hentges told the council during a dire budget update last month.
In addition, some of the sports facilities — most notably ice rink expansions — would have relied on private fundraising for some of the construction costs and most of the ongoing operational costs.
Spring brings a new reality
Optimism by hockey boosters about the potential for raising substantial sums through the sale of naming rights or via other corporate donations has likely waned with businesses struggling through a deep recession. Individual donors could also be harder to find, according to Hentges.
“It could be significantly impacted by 22% unemployment,” he said.
And there are real questions about the ability of families to pay the youth-sports fees and the travel-team expenses that they previously did, especially for high-cost sports like hockey.
Hentges noted that use of the sports facilities might not resume at traditional levels of activity — for health reasons — until the pandemic disappears completely.
“We don’t know, very frankly, how we operate some of these facilities with COVID-19,” Hentges said.
And it’s possible that future buildings might be redesigned to be more resistant to epidemics, including how everything from locker rooms to spectator seating is laid out.
Finally, he said, municipal officials across the nation are wondering if the pandemic will permanently change how people spend their leisure and recreation time. There’s been a resurgence of less formal, less organized activity in parks, and that trend might continue to the detriment of highly structured youth sports activities.
Hentges doesn’t expect a resumption of the sports/recreation discussions anytime in 2020, saying at least a year of economic recovery “if not two or three” will be required before major spending can be approved with any confidence.
He offered a small glimmer of hope for some facility improvements even if sales tax doesn’t fully recover. In 2023, the city will make its last bond payment on the existing civic center complex, which will free up revenue for other projects.
Boelter remains confident that the groundwork laid for facilities in recent years will still be relevant when the pandemic ends and the economy bounces back. He agrees with Hentges that fundraising would be very challenging at the moment, although he expects donors will be back when economic conditions improve.
“Unfortunately there are a lot of businesses out there that are hurting,” said Boelter, a banking executive who’s spent recent months helping small-business owners with applications for federal COVID-19 loans.
While a new hockey rink has to be back-burnered for now, the need for more ice will continue to be a long-term issue, and the association will continue to push for more indoor ice.
The MAHA Board believes passion for the game — especially among traveling-team players — remains strong, although it’s possible financial stress on families might cause a temporary decline in the number of youngsters signing up for beginner-level teams.
“We think that would be very short-lived,” Boelter said. “... We fully expect our participation numbers to continue increasing in the long term and likely substantially.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.