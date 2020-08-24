MANKATO — Property owners would see little increase in real estate taxes collected by the city of Mankato under a proposed 2021 budget, but municipal workers will see furloughs, layoffs and unfilled vacancies as the city prepares for what is expected to be an even uglier financial picture in 2022.
City Manager Pat Hentges’s proposal would keep Mankato’s property tax rate unchanged next year, meaning the only additional revenue from real estate taxes would be from new construction and increased valuations of existing property. And Hentges is suggesting personnel adjustments that would reduce the number of hours worked by city employees by 65,000 between now and the end of next year with all employees required to take two weeks of unpaid time off.
In addition, some vacant positions would not be filled and layoffs of about 13 positions are expected — impacts that will span all departments of the city.
“So this is going to be a challenging process,” Hentges told the City Council in a work session detailing the budget shortfalls expected because of the pandemic-wounded economy.
The situation would be even more difficult without federal aid provided this year through the CARES Act, said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms. But the 2021 budget the council passed a year ago as part of its two-year budget process will still have $2.1 million of red ink without adjustments.
By making the difficult personnel cuts, the city can preserve a $1 million emergency fund for 2022 when the situation is expected to be even more dire. The city administration is predicting deep cuts in Local Government Aid from the state, continued weak sales-tax collections, a potentially substantial decline in the property tax base in 2022, and falling utility revenue due to unpaid bills by cash-strapped homeowners and businesses.
“We’re in unknown territory,” Zelms said. “Hopefully it will get better but possibly it will get worse.”
Acting now means less painful decisions later, Hentges said before the start of Monday’s session.
“In 2022, we’ll be positioned to address very uncertain situations with property tax collections and LGA reductions,” he said.
While the city portion of property tax bills should be largely unchanged next year, utility bills will be higher with rate hikes for water, sewer, garbage and streetlights so that needed upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure can be constructed. With sales tax revenues plunging, major spending cuts are proposed for the civic center, which is currently consuming reserve funds at a rapid rate.
Keeping the city’s tax rate at the same level — something Mankato has done for 10 straight years — would actually generate about $440,000 in additional revenue for the general fund in 2021, mainly due to new construction. But the total general fund revenue from property taxes would fall back to $15.02 million the following year, slightly below this year’s level, because of a smaller tax base brought about by a projected decline in market values of real estate — particularly retail establishments, bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses hard-hit by the pandemic.
The net savings in personnel costs starting later this year — including retirements of relatively high-paid employees, layoffs and unfilled vacancies — will grow to nearly $2.8 million by 2022. The two-week unpaid furloughs will save $775,000.
Overall, Hentges is proposing a 7.2% decrease in general fund spending from what was originally anticipated, mostly through the personnel savings. Cuts in other city purchases — potentially everything from farm animals at Sibley Park to the elimination of the snow-plowing contingency fund for extra-snowy winters — would total nearly $500,000.
There is one possible problem looming for homeowners under the budget. Many commercial properties are believed to be aggressively challenging their assessed values in light of the dismal economy for retail and hospitality businesses. If those appeals result in major reductions in their valuations, the tax burden will shift to other types of properties — primarily residential.
“If you lower commercial, it comes out someplace else,” Hentges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.