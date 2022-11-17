MANKATO — For hilltop residents of Mankato anxiously awaiting an opportunity to bring the kiddos to a new municipal splash pad, it’s not just the six months of Minnesota winter that will have to be endured.
The new water-based playground won’t be happening before 2024, possibly longer.
The more encouraging news for splash pad fans? Part of the reason for the delay is city leaders are thinking bigger rather than sooner.
“I’d rather see us do a splash pad that could grow,” said Council member Jessica Hatanpa at a recent council work session debating locations for the facility.
Hatanpa said two proposed locations — Highland and Alexander parks — wouldn’t offer enough space for expansion.
The other leading contender is a new park planned for city-owned land south and east of the Public Works Center at the corner of Hoffman Road and Victory Drive. That option would provide plenty of space and could be designed with the splash pad as a centerpiece feature. But the location also makes for greater financial challenges because the park would be created from scratch and would need a parking lot, road access, restrooms and more.
Council member Karen Foreman said the neighborhoods near the proposed park, including the Eastwood Manor manufactured home park, are teeming with splash-pad-age children.
“People there were super excited about it,” Foreman said. “So I agree (with putting it there). We can plan it and we can get what we want.”
City Manager Susan Arntz said staff had been planning for a smaller facility with 10 or fewer water features — something that could fit in a neighborhood park and within a $600,000 budget. That smaller scale also came with a possible funding source — federal aid to the city from the American Rescue Plan.
Among council members, though, only Council President Mike Laven seemed to be thinking of a small facility, saying he pictured a play area that would fit within the conference room where the work session was being held. If that initial splash pad was so popular that it became overcrowded, the city could add others to other neighborhood parks.
“I disagree with you, Jessica,” Laven said. “I think there can be more than one in this town.”
Laven mentioned the small splash pad in Mapleton, which cost about $350,000 when it opened in 2019.
After listening to the discussion, Arntz said her perception was that others on the council were thinking bigger, which prompted nods from most of the elected officials.
She said staff would begin to plan a more ambitious facility: “And then figure out when and where in the budget it can fit.”
Under the regulations governing the American Rescue Plan grants, the $600,000 in federal funds could be used only if the splash pad was constructed no later than the first half of 2025, according to Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer.
That might be too tight of a deadline if the splash pad was going to be included in an entirely new park like the one planned on the Public Works land.
“We need to have parking, restrooms, drinking fountains, a shelter where people can have picnics,” Council member Bryan Schneider said of the supportive amenities for a splash pad.
It’s possible, according to city staff, that the state Department of Health — which handles permitting for splash pads — might even require restrooms and drinking fountains within an easy walk of the play area.
All of that would be already in place at Tourtellotte Park, where Mankato’s municipal swimming pool is located. But city leaders want the splash pad to be on the hilltop to provide a summertime watery diversion for families living on Mankato’s east side, where most new neighborhoods are located.
Hilltop locations easily received the broadest support when the city sought community input earlier this year. Alexander Park, at the top of the Main Street hill, garnered 301 votes. The Public Works park was second with 229 votes. Highland — north of the Minnesota State University campus — tallied 215, according to Edell Fiedler, the city’s communications and engagement director.
Voters liked the centralized location of both Alexander and Highland parks, but others suggested the new park near Hoffman and Victory would be an ideal spot for a kid-friendly feature.
“Would make a great centerpiece for new park,” one commenter wrote.
“Location would greatly serve low-income and new Americans in this neighborhood,” another commented.
Someone else suggested the splash pad be placed in the green space between the civic center and the Intergovernmental Center where Songs on the Lawn and Alive After Five concerts are held, pointing to Rapid City, South Dakota: “They built their splash pad with a stage area in their downtown. It provides a place for kids to play, adults to watch live music and the opportunity to help small businesses thrive.”
Although many people advocated for the splash pad to be added to their neighborhood park, that wasn’t a universal sentiment among people imagining June, July and August filled with the excited squeals of dozens of children.
“There were people who did not want it near their home,” Fiedler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.