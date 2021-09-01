The first time Silas Nunn sought out a COVID-19 test in Mankato, it was at the state-run site in the old Gander Mountain.
Back then, the North Mankato man did it as a precaution.
“It (COVID-19) was pretty bad going around at that moment,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure I didn’t have it or anything.”
Nunn sought out another saliva test Wednesday at the state’s newly relocated test site at the National Guard Armory. This time, a possible exposure led him to seek testing.
“I understand the risks and the situation if I do test positive, but I’ve prepared for it,” he said.
Convenient access to free COVID-19 testing has been a near constant in Mankato for Nunn and other area residents since the state site launched in October 2020.
Data from the state showed testing rates increased in Blue Earth County after the initial site opened in the former Gander Mountain building — the future site of a Bomgaars — in October 2020. The county had 2,055 total tests administered during the last full week before the site opened, compared to 2,758 during the first full week after it opened.
The state site plus local clinic and pharmacy sites ramped up testing further in late November, reaching a pandemic high of 5,999 in Blue Earth County between Nov. 18-25.
While cases have been on the rise over the last two months, testing and case numbers now aren’t at the same level as they were back then. The most recent testing data available showed 1,318 tests administered in the county between Aug. 18-25.
The lower countywide testing numbers now compared to when the state-run site first opened make sense considering how many more residents are now vaccinated. About 36,176 residents in Blue Earth County, about 54.2% of the population, received at least first doses as of Monday.
Testing, however, remains one of the key tools in the state’s COVID-19 response. With children younger than age 12 still ineligible for vaccinations, school districts are also encouraging parents to seek testing for their children to limit COVID-19 transmission in classrooms.
For those parents, the armory test site will be an option. The state’s vaccine finder page lists Walgreens in North Mankato, Mankato Clinic’s urgent care, Mayo Clinic Health System at Madison East Center and Hilltop Hy-Vee as the other testing options in the Mankato area.
The plan is for the armory site to continue serving Mankato and the surrounding area “as long as demand makes it feasible,” stated Erin McHenry, a communications specialist with the Minnesota Department of Health, in an email.
The armory site, which opened after the second state-run location at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center wrapped up operations in late August, is open for walk-ins or appointments between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays.
From his two experiences getting tested, Nunn described it as easy enough to do.
“If you feel you need to get tested, come on in,” he said. “It’s a very simple process.”
