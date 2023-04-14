Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to cause flooding through the next week or so. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1045 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 798.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 805.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&