CLEVELAND — A body, presumed to be a missing 25-year-old Cleveland man's, was found Friday morning along the southeastern shoreline of a lake between Cleveland and Elysian
Search teams were at Silver Lake looking for Shawn Mooring — who was reported missing Dec. 13 — when they found the body among cattails and trees growing along the shore, a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department press release said.
The body will be transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the Cleveland Fire Department and Le Center Fire Department, along with the public, have assisted in the search for Mooring.
