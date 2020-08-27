The Free Press
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department is reminding owners of manufactured homes to take care of their tax payments as soon as possible.
Payment of the first half of manufactured home taxes is due today and a penalty will be changed to taxpayers who miss that due date.
Payments can be made in the following ways;
• By Mail. Payments must be postmarked on or before Aug. 31, to avoid penalty and may be sent to: Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
• In-person at the Property and Environmental Resources office, located on second floor of the Blue Earth County Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St., between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Online. Payments by credit card (2.49% fee) or eCheck ($1.49 per transaction) may be made using the county’s website: www.blueearthcountymn.gov.
• Drop Box. Drop boxes are located at the government center, Downtown Hy-Vee, 410 S. Riverfront Drive and Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave.
• Bank locations. Current year tax payments may be made at the following banks in Blue Earth County: MinnStar Bank, in Lake Crystal, and St. Clair State Bank. Payments must be made during the banks’ specific operating hours. Taxpayers should bring their tax statements with them when using a bank to pay their manufactured home tax payments.
The second half of tax payments are due Nov. 16.
For more information, call 304-4251.
