Many area schools are dismissing early Tuesday due to the inclement weather forecast.
Mankato Area Public Schools middle schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. and the high schools at 2:45 p.m. The elementary schools will dismiss at their usual 1:40 p.m., and ACES after-school program will be in operation.
Tonight's community forum about police resource officers in schools has been canceled.
Other area schools and districts that are releasing early include Loyola Catholic School, Maple River Public Schools, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, St. Clair and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
