MAPLETON — Construction of a preK-12 school in Mapleton is officially underway after a fourth referendum passed by six votes last winter.
School officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the 185,000-square-foot school being built off Highway 7 just south of Mapleton.
Site preparations are happening this fall and construction will commence in the spring. Weather permitting, all of the district's students and staff will move to the $63 million school in the fall of 2022.
Voters approved a $63 million bond to pay for the new school in February. A recount was conducted after the first tally showed the request passed by 10 votes. The recount narrowed the margin to six votes.
The pandemic shut down schools just a few days later.
“We haven't been able celebrate together, so it's a good day to have everybody together,” Supt. Dan Anderson told the several dozen people who gathered at the future school site that was a farm field.
The pandemic posed some challenges, Anderson said, but the district collected some community and staff input on the building's design.
ISG was selected as the architect and Kraus-Anderson is overseeing construction.
Highlights of the new building, according to Anderson, include air conditioning, improved parking and traffic flow, modernized and right-size classrooms, an expanded agriculture lab and a food sciences kitchen for the secondary students, and a science, technology, engineering, art and math lab for the elementary students.
Assistant drama director Shellie Berndt is most looking forward to and senior Abbi Kutz is most envious of the new auditorium. The current performance space is a stage in a gym with bleachers.
Students Dayton Schwarck and Abigail Berndt said they are most excited to get to interact more with younger students. Having everyone under one roof will build a stronger school community, said the sophomores who will spend their senior year in the new building.
School district leaders had been asking for an increase in property taxes to fund a new school or schools since the sophomores were in elementary school. Three referendums were voted down before the fourth request narrowly passed.
This time a new state tax credit is helping offset much of the cost for farmers. The credit is being phased in over a few years and in 2023 and beyond will pay for 70% of the tax increase.
Some opponents have suggested the district should not move ahead with the new school because of the pandemic and resulting economic recession.
But while the pandemic has complicated the planning process, Anderson said there are some fiscal benefits. The district was able to secure a near historic low interest rate. Some of the early construction bids also are coming in lower than projected, he said.
That means the annual tax impacts for property owners, which begin next year and will continue for around 30 years, should be a bit lower than projected. Those projections estimated a $580 annual increase for the owner of a $200,000 home and a $5.78 per acre increase in 2021 decreasing to a $3.85 per acre increase in 2023 and beyond for agriculture land valued at $8,000 an acre.
