MAPLETON — Maple River High School’s 12-member robotics team came home with first-place honors from a regional competition in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“We were just shocked since it was only our second competition,” said Michele Sieberg, coach of the Maple River team.
Maple River Robotics was one of 45 teams from seven states that competed at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology event Thursday through Saturday on the campus at the University of Northern Iowa.
Winning the 2022 FIRST Rapid React Iowa Regional made the team eligible to vie in FIRST Championships in Houston April 20-23 and the MSHSL State Tournament at the University of Minnesota May 7.
During qualification matches that began Friday, Maple River Robotics ranked second with a record of 9-2-0. The first-place team from Bloomington, Illinois, then chose the area team as an alliance partner, along with a team from Pontiac, Illinois. The alliance took first-place honors Saturday.
Maple River Robotics also received the competition’s Innovation and Control award. The team’s robot has a unique climbing mechanism along with a vision-controlled shooting system.
Sieberg said her school’s team formed in 2019 but has not been able to compete until recently because of COVID-19 restrictions.
