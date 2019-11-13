MAPLETON — The Maple River School District will make a fourth request to raise property taxes to build a new school.
The Maple River School Board voted this week to hold a referendum Feb. 11.
Voters will decide whether to approve a $63.3 million bond to build a new school for all of the district's students. The existing school buildings will close if the referendum is approved.
District leaders say a new school is needed to replace aging buildings and make district operations more efficient.
The buildings need an estimated $32 million in repairs and accessibility and security improvements, district studies found.
As enrollment has declined, Supt. Dan Anderson said, consolidating students and staff also would save operating costs.
“It's much more efficient to be under one roof,” he said.
Three prior referendums failed, most recently in May 2018. Last year voters rejected two options — to consolidate students into a single new school, and a smaller request for a new school that would have replaced the secondary school and East Elementary School.
A new tax credit for farmers and a community survey prompted district leaders to ask voters again, Anderson said.
With the new Ag2School tax credit, Anderson the state would pay for half of the cost for the new school.
“It really changed the picture for us here locally,” the superintendent said. “It certainly makes it more affordable.”
Agricultural property is exempt from most school property tax levies, but not from levies that finance new schools or building improvements.
Districts such as Maple River, in which over three-fourths of the tax base is agricultural land, consequently have had an especially hard time gaining support for proposed building projects.
The new credit uses state dollars to pay a portion of the bill for farmers. The credit amount is being phased in. It started at 40% and is increasing 5-10% each year until it reaches 70% in 2023.
For a farmer in the Maple River District with agricultural land valued at $8,000 an acre, passage of the referendum would increase taxes by $5.78 an acre in 2021 and then decreasing to $5.14 in 2022 and to $3.85 in 2023 and each year thereafter for up to 27 years.
Farmers also will see a tax increase on their homestead at the same rates as city homeowners: $230 annually for a home valued at $100,000 and $580 for a home valued at $200,000, according to district estimates.
In a survey sent to district residents this summer, 68% of residents supported closing one or more schools.
Survey-takers were presented with four options, including building just a new high school, a new elementary school or remodeling the existing school in Mapleton. The option to build a single school for all the district's students received the most support.
The survey asked residents who voted against past referendum requests why they voted no. Over two-thirds of respondents said they thought it was too expensive and over half said they “lacked trust in the district's planning process.”
Three potential locations for a new school were listed in the survey. A site on the northeast edge of town garnered the most support, though an option south of town wasn't far behind and a third of survey-takers were undecided.
Anderson said a tentative deal has been reached to purchase one of the proposed sites, but he cannot disclose which one until it is finalized.
If the referendum is approved, Anderson said it would take about two years to design and build the new school.
