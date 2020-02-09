MAPLETON — Residents in the Maple River School District will go to the polls a fourth time Tuesday to decide whether or not to raise taxes to build a new school.
The district is requesting a $63.3 million bond to replace the district’s three existing school buildings with a single new school for preschool through 12th graders on a new site in Mapleton.
District leaders say their buildings are aging beyond repair and that consolidation would increase efficiency. They hope a new tax credit for farmers will help this appeal pass after three others have failed.
Detractors have expressed concern about the large expenditure while district enrollment is declining and about no longer having an elementary school in Good Thunder or Minnesota Lake.
With interest and other financing costs, the new school will cost an estimated $106 million.
Property owners’ taxes would increase for 30 years to pay off the bond.
But the new Ag2School tax credit will ultimately pay over half of the cost. Farmers will pay for 27% and residential and commercial property owners will pay for 22%, according to the district website.
Agricultural property is exempt from most school tax levies but not from levies for building projects. Districts such as Maple River, in which much of the tax base is agricultural land, have had an especially hard time gaining support for building projects.
State dollars are now being used to offset a large portion of farmers’ bills. The subsidy is growing 5-10% each year until it reaches 70% in 2023.
For a farmer in the Maple River District with agricultural land valued at $8,000 an acre, passage of the referendum would increase taxes by $5.78 an acre in 2021. For 2023 and beyond the increase would be $3.85 an acre, according to district estimates.
Farmers also will see a tax increase on their homestead at the same rates as city homeowners: $230 annually for a home valued at $100,000 and $580 for a home valued at $200,000.
Property owners can use a tax impact calculator on the district website to estimate the tax increase for their property.
Three prior requests to raise taxes for new school buildings have failed between 2015 and 2018. In addition to a consolidated preK-12 school, voters also rejected a proposal to consolidate and replace the schools in Mapleton and Minnesota Lake while keeping the school in Good Thunder open.
Supt. Dan Anderson said the new credit, as well as a community survey conducted last summer, spurred district leaders to try again. Nearly 60% of survey respondents were in favor of a consolidated school.
District leaders say that consolidating into a single school with more energy-efficient systems would save the district over $350,000 in operating costs each year while providing students with a safer and modernized learning environment.
But some Maple River property owners say the cost is too steep and the district should find a less expensive option or disband.
“I don’t think all options have been explored. It has been tunnel vision,” said Jason McCue, of Minnesota Lake.
“There’s no point of building it if it’s not going to be full,” said Robert Boeck, a farmer from rural Amboy. “The way the population is trending, it just seems like a waste of money to me.”
Boeck and Larry Swenson, an Easton area agricultural land owner, said they also worry the Ag2School tax credit could be rescinded by a future Legislature.
Anderson said the district has done extensive facility assessments and demographic studies.
The existing sites need around $32 million in maintenance, accessibility and security updates, and that does not include any educational space upgrades.
The district now has just under 900 students. A recent demographic study predicted enrollment would continue to decline over the next decade but remain above 800.
None of the district’s existing buildings is large enough to house 800 students. The district looked at keeping and expanding one existing building, but Anderson said that would be almost as costly as a new school.
Anderson said he can’t make any guarantee about the Ag2School tax credit, but he doubts it would be rescinded after it was adopted with bipartisan support.
Residents of the Maple River School District can vote between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday at one of three polling locations, or between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday in the Middle School office. Go to www.isd2135.k12.mn.us for details.
If the referendum is approved, construction would begin in spring 2021 and the school would open in the fall 2022.
The new approximately 185,000-square-foot building would be located just south of Mapleton off Highway 7.
The former school buildings would either be torn down or sold for private re-use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.