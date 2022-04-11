The maple syrup season started as a dud, but as time went by the sweet sap poured from the trees.
“We started in early March and the first two weeks we got nothing. We didn’t have the temperature swings you need,” said Dan Hughes, who with his wife Jan and other family members produce a large amount of syrup every year at their Hughes Family Maple Syrup operation in Eagle Lake.
He and others were also worried last year’s drought might hurt syrup production. But by mid-March things were humming.
“We couldn’t keep up,” Hughes said. With the season ending, Hughes thinks they’ll get about 160 gallons of finished syrup, about an average yearly production.
Kristie Mize and her husband Dale are small scale syrup hobbyists, tapping some trees on their large lot on Lake Street in Lower North Mankato, selling some to friends and family.
“We started in February and it was a rough start,” Kristie said. “Last week it really flowed and we couldn’t carry the buckets up fast enough.”
Besides maples, they also tap birch and walnut trees for sap.
“We have three 32-gallon containers filled at any one time.” It takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of finished syrup.
“The boiling down is like watching paint dry, but it’s delicious when it’s done,” Kristie said.
Scott Kudelka, naturalist at Minneopa State Park, tapped a sugar maple in the park and had a similar experience as others, a slow start and then plenty of sap.
The Hugheses sell a little syrup at their Hughes Automotive shop in Eagle Lake but most is sold at the Farmers Market in Mankato, something they’ve been doing for more than 15 years.
“We like the Farmers Market. It’s a social event. It’s fun to talk to people,” Jan Hughes said.
“The Sugar Shack” building behind Hughes Automotive and a metal shed and small bottling building are the center of activity for the several weeks the sap is flowing.
Brian has three wood-fired stoves with stainless cooking tubs on top for boiling the sap, and he feeds the stoves all day long inside the shack. They produce about 20 gallons of finished syrup each day.
Before boiling, Hughes feeds the raw sap through a large reverse osmosis system, which removes about half the water but none of the sugars, making the boiling-down time faster.
They tap trees at a few different locations in the area and have a trailer with a four-wheeler and large plastic tank on it to take to each location, fill the tank and bring it back.
Once bottled, the jars get a “Brian’s Maple Syrup” label on them, are boxed and stored until it’s brought to the Farmers Market.
