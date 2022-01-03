MAPLETON — Mitchell Olson glanced at his phone to see that it was past midnight Saturday and wished his wife Emily a happy New Year. Next thing they knew she was off to start delivering their baby boy.
Another area couple was in labor around the same time, but Graham Eugene Olson’s birth at 1:45 a.m. made him the Mankato region’s first baby born in 2022. Mitchell joked that it was like a race for the title, with their nurses and midwife hoping the timing would work out for the couple.
With a due date around Christmas, the couple weren’t expecting his arrival to come on New Year’s Day.
“It’s really awesome to get him here,” Mitchell said. “Emily did really good, and the timing makes it a little more special.”
Baby Graham came into the world at 22-inches tall and weighing 9 pounds and 3 ounces. The Mapleton couple said he took to a pacifier right away and has been sleeping well, allowing them to catch up on sleep here and there.
They returned home to Mapleton on Sunday and have been enjoying their opening days as first-time parents, from learning the ins and outs of feeding to changing diapers.
Normally they might get together with friends or family for New Year's Eve celebrations. This one wasn't like any other they'd experienced, but proved to be so memorable in a great way, they said.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital had 1,261 total babies born in 2021 as of Dec. 20, according to data provided by the health care provider. Of the 1,261, 646 were males and 615 were females.
The most popular female baby names were as follows:
- Evelyn
- Olivia, Amelia, Aurora
- Ella, Vivian
- Layla, Emersyn, Madison, Emma, Zoey
The top male baby names were:
- Mason
- Hudson, Oliver, Henry, James
- Wyatt, Liam, William
- Lucas, Theodore, Ryker, Jackson, Asher, and Benjamin
