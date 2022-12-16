MAPLETON — A Mapleton man was taken to the hospital after the pickup he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle Friday morning north of Mapleton.
John Moore, 47, was a riding in a Ford F-150 driven by a 17-year-old male traveling southbound on Highway 22 when they collided with a northbound Buick Rainier driven by Emily McKinney, 25, of Mapleton, at 8:30 a.m., the State Patrol said.
Moore was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life threatening injuries. All three vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Conditions were snowy and icy.
